GIRLS

Standings Through Sept. 18

Eastern AA

 W-L-TPoints
Billings West 6-0-1 19 
Bozeman Gallatin 5-0-2 17 
Billings Senior 4-2-1 13 
Bozeman 4-2-1 13 
Billings Skyview 3-3-1 10 
Belgrade 2-5-0 
Great Falls CMR1-6-0 
Great Falls 0-7-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 W-L-TPoints
Helena 6-0-1 19 
Missoula Hellgate 4-1-1 13 
Helena Capital 4-3-0 12 
Missoula Sentinel 4-2-0 12 
Kalispell Glacier 3-3-0 
Missoula Big Sky 2-4-0 
Kalispell Flathead 1-4-0 
Butte 0-7-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

North A

 Conf.Overall
Whitefish 3-0-0 6-0-0 
Columbia Falls 1-1-0 4-2-0 
Bigfork 1-1-0 4-2-0 
Polson 1-2-0 3-3-1 
Libby 0-2-0 0-6-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

South A

 Conf.Overall
Stevensville 2-0-0 5-1-0 
Hamilton 1-0-1 3-2-1 
Missoula Loyola 0-1-1 2-3-1 
Corvallis 0-1-1 0-5-1 
Frenchtown 0-1-1 0-5-1 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

East A

 Conf.Overall
Laurel 4-0-0 8-0-0 
Billings Central 2-0-0 6-0-0 
Lockwood 0-1-0 0-5-0 
Livingston 0-2-0 1-3-1 
Lone Peak 0-3-0 1-6-0 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

