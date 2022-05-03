High school

Boys

Billings Senior 6, Billings West 2

Singles: Caden Buhman (W) d. Joseph Driscoll (SEN) 6-3, 6-4; Robby Brown (SEN) d. Ben Walker (W) 7-6 (4), 6-4; Keatin Hertz (SEN) d. Doug Townsend (W) 6-2, 1-6, 10-7; Staley Keller (SEN) d. Ty Graham (W) 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

Doubles: Cruz Allies/Ryan Schreiber (SEN) d. Carson Bruyere/Dayton Magone (W) 7-5, 1-6, 10-3; Cal George/Alex Charette (SEN) d. Joey Kazmierski/Abel Paulsen (W) 7-6 (6), 7-5; Nate Cullingworth/Tyler Brunner (SEN) d. Andrew Wylie/Nathan Wylie (W) 6-3, 6-3; Dallin Abrams/Tanner Wells (W) d. Adam Bach/Christian Allies (SEN) 1-6, 6-3, 10-2.

Girls

Billings Senior 5, Billings West 3

Singles: Alison Blee (S) def. Jenner Mathison 6-0 6-1; Jo-ann Scholer (W) def. Helena Brown 6-3 6-4; Leighton Green (W) def. Sophia Tuss 6-4 6-1; Krissy Dringman (W) def. Parker Friday 3-6 6-2 10-8.

Doubles: Marin Meyer/Hannah Kidd (S) def. Hayden Trost/Kate Finneman 6-6 7-1 6-3; Joelle Loumans/Emily Johnson (S) def. Samantha McDonald/Madelyn Pierson 6-1 6-3; Meredith Rentz/ Jenna Wagner (S) def. Leci Poepping/Brooke Mulvaney 6-1 6-2; Jade Michels/Emily Ottman (S) def. Jaci Ludwig/Katie Combs 6-4 6-4.

