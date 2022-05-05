High school

Girls

Billings Skyivew 7, Billings Senior 1

Singles: Hazel Demaray, Sky, def. Allison Blee, 6-0, 6-1; Sydney Luderitz, Sky, def. Helena Brown, 6-5, 7-4; Bekah Light, Sky, def. Sophia Tuss 6-0, 6-4; Madeline Tranel, Sky, def. Parker Friday, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: Marin Meyer-Hannah Kidd, Sen, def. Ava Roe-Brooklyn Helmer, 6-1, 6-2; Leah Light-Amine Bailey, Sky, def. Emily Johnson-Joelle Loomans, 6-1, 6-2; Kassi Abeyta-Ahna Novasio, Sky, def. Meredeth Rentz-Jenna Rentz 6-2, 6-0; Keera Bowers-Olivia Brooke, Sky, def. Emily Hottman-Jade Michels, 6-0, 6-0.

Boys

Billings Senior 7, Billings Skyview 1

Singles: Cruz Allies (SEN) d. Chris Picconi (SKY) 6-0, 6-3; Robby Brown (SEN) d. Tyler LaFevre (SKY) 6-1, 6-1; Caige Bjornstad (SKY) d. Keatin Hertz (SEN) 6-1, 6-2; Staley Keller (SEN) d. Kaelor Jones (SKY) 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: Joseph Driscoll/Ryan Schreiber (SEN) d. Ridge Wohler/Josh Ebel (SKY) 6-1, 1-6, 10-6; Cal George/Alex Charette (SEN) d. Braeden Partridge/Jaden Jones (SKY) 6-3, 6-2; Nate Cullingworth/Tyler Brunner (SEN) d. Willes Frederick/Carsen Paske (SKY) 7-5, 6-1; Adam Bach/Christian Allies (SEN) d. Rowdy Sims/Caden Clark (SKY) 7-5, 6-1.

