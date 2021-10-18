Standings Through Oct. 16

Eastern AA

 Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR11-0 21-0 
Billings Wesr 10-1 19-1 
Bozeman 7-4 17-4 
Bozeman Gallatin 6-5 12-9 
Billings Senior 5-6 12-8 
Billings Skyview 3-8 7-13 
Belgrade 2-9 6-14 
Great Falls 0-11 2-19 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Western AA

 Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel 10-0 16-4 
Kalispell Flathead 7-3 11-9 
Helena 7-3 11-9 
Kalispell Glacier 6-4 9-11 
Helena Capital 5-5 8-12 
Butte 3-7 5-15 
Missoula Big Sky 1-9 3-17 
Missoula Hellgate 1-9 1-15 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northwest A

 Conf.Overall
Polson 6-0 8-1 
Libby 5-2 5-5 
Ronan 4-2 8-2 
Columbia Falls 5-3 7-4 
Whitefish 1-6 2-9 
Browning 0-7 1-8 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southeast A

 Conf.Overall
Billings Central 5-0 11-2 
Hardin 5-2 9-3 
Laurel 3-3 6-7 
Livingston 2-5 2-7 
Lockwood 0-5 1-11 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Northeast A

 Conf.Overall
Havre 7-1 10-1 
Glendive 4-2 8-6 
Miles City 4-2 5-7 
Lewistown 1-5 2-7 
Sidney 0-6 0-12 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

Southwest A

 Conf.Overall
Dillon 8-2 8-2 
Corvallis 8-2 9-3 
Butte Central 7-3 7-3 
Stevensville 5-5 5-7 
Frenchtown 4-6 6-6 
Hamilton 3-7 3-9 
East Helena 0-10 0-10 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

4B

 Conf.Overall
Huntley Project 9-0 19-0 
Shepherd 7-2 10-5 
Joliet 5-3 11-5 
Red Lodge 3-5 7-10 
Roundup 1-8 2-14 
Columbus 1-8 1-13 
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

7C

 Conf.Overall
Geraldine/Highwood 15-0 15-0 
Fort Benton 12-212-2 
Chinook 10-4 10-4 
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 9-5 9-5 
North Star 8-7 8-7 
Big Sandy 5-9 6-10 
Centerville 4-10 4-10 
Hays/Lodgepole 2-12 2-12 
Box Elder 0-15 0-15 
   
   
   
   
   
   

