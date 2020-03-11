Jessie Royer has a lot of firsts to her name in a long sled-dog racing career, but the Seeley Lake musher had never been first into a checkpoint on the Iditarod Trail.
Until Tuesday night, that is.
Royer, with a full 14-dog team still in front of her, pulled into McGrath in the lead just before 11 p.m., Montana time, to win the Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award.
She stayed 2 minutes, then proceeded to lead the rest of the field into Takotna, some 18 miles down the trail and 329 miles into the 975-mile race.
There, starting at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Montana time, Royer settled into her mandatory 24-hour layover.
She was joined by some 15 other mushers by Wednesday morning, while seven others pushed on to Ophir. Among the latter was four-time Iditarod champion Lance Mackey and three-time winner Mitch Seavey. All must take their 24-hour mandatories farther on.
There are also two eight-hour layovers required of all teams, the first on the Yukon River and the second at White Mountain, 77 miles from Nome and the finish line.
“I’ve never been first to an Iditarod checkpoint before,” Royer said in a video posted by Iditarod Insider, a subscription service on Iditarod.com. “Coming into McGrath, I was like, this is pretty cool. Yeah, kind of cool.
“But we’re only a third of the way. We’ve got two-thirds left to go, and you know how interesting the coast can get. And not only that, I have a lot of respect for everybody coming up behind me. There’s some good teams, there’s some good drivers. They know what they’re doing. Things can change so fast.”
Defending champion Peter Kaiser and 2018 winner Joar Leifseth Ulsom are also taking their 24-hour layovers in Takotna.
Gabe Dunham of Darby was in Nikolai, 260 miles into the race, at noon Wednesday. She sat 44th in the field that started with 57 teams but was reduced by one when 79-year-old Jim Lanier of Chugiak, Alaska, scratched Tuesday after rescuers found him and his team stranded at the bottom of Rainy Pass.
For Royer's Spirit of Iditarod award she was given items that were handmade by McGrath residents, including musher’s mitts made from beaver and black moose hide, adorned with Athabascan beadwork on smoked moose hide.
The mitts were designed and hand-stitched by Loretta Maillelle. Royer also received a musher’s hat made from a beaver caught by Gary Egrass and designed and stitched by his wife, Rosalie.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
