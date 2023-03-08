MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake continues to gain on the competition in the opening stages of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska.

The race started on Sunday and she made a move from 17th to 16th Wednesday. She was travelling at 6.51 miles per hour, which was down considerably from early Tuesday when she was clocking one of the top speeds in the race at 9.17 miles per hour.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

