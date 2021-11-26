Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State vs. Portland, 1 p.m., at San Antonio

College men: Rocky Mountain vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 5 p.m., at Dickinson, N.D.

College men: Southern Mississippi at Montana, 7:30 p.m.

College women: Montana vs. Houston Baptist, noon, at Phoenix

College women: Montana State vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m., at San Luis Obispo, Calif.

College women: Montana State Billings at Northern State, 5 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain at College of Idaho, 5 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 5th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

FS2 — N. Kentucky at DePaul

5 p.m.

ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla.

ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.

ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 7th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.

SECN — North Florida at Kentucky

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.

FS2 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas

SECN — Wichita St. at Missouri

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Niceville, Fla.

ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.

FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

CBS — Boise St. at San Diego St.

CBSSN — Ohio at Bowling Green

ESPNU — E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan

FOX — Kansas St. at Texas

11 a.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico

11:30 a.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Cincinnati at East Carolina

CBS — Missouri at Arkansas

CBSSN — UNLV at Air Force

ESPN — South Florida at UCF

2 p.m.

FOX — Colorado at Utah

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at NC State

6 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Washington

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Boston College

SECN — Florida at Kentucky

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal

GOLF

2 p.m.

TBS — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

TNT — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Orem, Utah

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver

ROOT — New Orleans at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

ABC — NY Rangers at Boston

5:30 p.m.

ALTITUDE — Colorado at Dallas

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

9 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., Sydney Olympic Park, Australia

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, Indian Wells, Calif.

