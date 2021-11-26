Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State vs. Portland, 1 p.m., at San Antonio
College men: Rocky Mountain vs. Dakota Wesleyan, 5 p.m., at Dickinson, N.D.
College men: Southern Mississippi at Montana, 7:30 p.m.
College women: Montana vs. Houston Baptist, noon, at Phoenix
College women: Montana State vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m., at San Luis Obispo, Calif.
College women: Montana State Billings at Northern State, 5 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain at College of Idaho, 5 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
11:30 a.m.
ESPN — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 5th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPNU — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
3 p.m.
FS2 — N. Kentucky at DePaul
5 p.m.
ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
ESPNEWS — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 7th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y.
SECN — North Florida at Kentucky
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Wooden Legacy: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Anaheim, Calif.
FS2 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas
SECN — Wichita St. at Missouri
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif.
FS1 — Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
CBS — Boise St. at San Diego St.
CBSSN — Ohio at Bowling Green
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan
FOX — Kansas St. at Texas
11 a.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at New Mexico
11:30 a.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Cincinnati at East Carolina
CBS — Missouri at Arkansas
CBSSN — UNLV at Air Force
ESPN — South Florida at UCF
2 p.m.
FOX — Colorado at Utah
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — TCU at Iowa St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at NC State
6 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Washington
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Boston College
SECN — Florida at Kentucky
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin
6 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
GOLF
2 p.m.
TBS — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
TNT — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
TRUTV — The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Orem, Utah
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver
ROOT — New Orleans at Utah
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
5:30 p.m.
ALTITUDE — Colorado at Dallas
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., Sydney Olympic Park, Australia
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, Indian Wells, Calif.
