Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Lewistown Invitational
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center at MetraPark
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Huntley Project at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
High school: Miles City at Lockwood, 8 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
8 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CA Independiente vs. Forge FC, Round of 16 2nd Leg, La Chorrera, Panama
5 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
6 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. CD Guastatoya, Round of 16 2nd Leg, Alajuela, Costa Rica
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. Inter Moengo Tapoe, Round of 16 2nd Leg, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP & Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP & Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Chicago-WTA, San Diego-ATP, Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.