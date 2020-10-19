Local events

No events scheduled.

On TV

FOOTBALL

NFL: Kansas City at Buffalo, 3 p.m., FOX and NFL NETWORK

NFL: Arizona at Dallas, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

On radio

FOOTBALL

High school: Huntley Project JV at Lockwood, 4:20 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)

