Local events
No events scheduled.
On TV
FOOTBALL
NFL: Kansas City at Buffalo, 3 p.m., FOX and NFL NETWORK
NFL: Arizona at Dallas, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN
On radio
FOOTBALL
High school: Huntley Project JV at Lockwood, 4:20 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM)
