Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
GOLF
High school: Class AA state tournament, Larchmont Golf Course, Missoula, 10 a.m.
High school: Class A state tournament, Butte Country Club
SOCCER
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2, 10 a.m., ESPN
National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, noon, ABC
American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3, 1 p.m., ESPN
American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3 (if necessarY), 2 p.m., TBS
National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2, 3 p.m., ESPN2
American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary), 5 p.m., ESPN
National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 2, 8 p.m., ESPN
FOOTBALL
NFL: Denver at NY Jets, 6:20 p.m., NFLN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz, 2 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw, 9 a.m., CBSSN
College women: Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN
College women: Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACCN
College women: Florida State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Kansas State at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPNU
