Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

GOLF

High school: Class AA state tournament, Larchmont Golf Course, Missoula, 10 a.m.

High school: Class A state tournament, Butte Country Club

SOCCER

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Laurel at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2, 10 a.m., ESPN

National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, noon, ABC

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3, 1 p.m., ESPN

American League Wild Card Series: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3 (if necessarY), 2 p.m., TBS

National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2, 3 p.m., ESPN2

American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary), 5 p.m., ESPN

National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 2, 8 p.m., ESPN

FOOTBALL

NFL: Denver at NY Jets, 6:20 p.m., NFLN

GOLF

LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 247: Kate Jackson vs. Denise Kielholtz, 2 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League: Group Stage Draw, 9 a.m., CBSSN

College women: Syracuse at Louisville, 2 p.m., ACCN

College women: Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACCN

College women: Florida State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Kansas State at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPNU

