Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Big Timber weekly
On TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
MLB BASEBALL
9 a.m.
MLBN — 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
5 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (Games Joined in Progress)
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich, Switzerland
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Atlanta
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Minnesota at Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
COLLEGE
Cat Chat, MSU Coaches Show, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com
