Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Big Timber weekly

On TV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton

MLB BASEBALL

9 a.m.

MLBN — 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

5 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Boston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (Games Joined in Progress)

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

5 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Zurich, Switzerland

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at Atlanta

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Minnesota at Las Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Missoula, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

COLLEGE

Cat Chat, MSU Coaches Show, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com

