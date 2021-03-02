Local events 

No events scheduled.

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Campbell at NC State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at West Virginia

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at Boise St.

ESPN — Illinois at Michigan

ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama

ESPNU — Tulsa at UCF

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

BTN — Indiana at Michigan State

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Purdue

ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida

FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

SWX — Carroll at Providence, Frontier Conference Championship 

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships, Day 3, Houston

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

6 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Cincinnati, Phoenix

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Boston

8 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers

NBAGL BASKETBALL

9 a.m.

NBATV — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Erie Bayhawks, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

SKIING

11 a.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country Skiing World Championships, Tehran, Iran (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — German Cup: Borussia Dortmund at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Quarterfinals

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds

