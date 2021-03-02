Local events
No events scheduled.
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Campbell at NC State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at West Virginia
4 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at South Carolina
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Boise St.
ESPN — Illinois at Michigan
ESPN2 — Auburn at Alabama
ESPNU — Tulsa at UCF
FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech
BTN — Indiana at Michigan State
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Purdue
ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida
FS1 — Marquette at DePaul
SWX — Carroll at Providence, Frontier Conference Championship
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships, Day 3, Houston
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.
6 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Cincinnati, Phoenix
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at Boston
8 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers
NBAGL BASKETBALL
9 a.m.
NBATV — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Erie Bayhawks, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
SKIING
11 a.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Cross-Country Skiing World Championships, Tehran, Iran (taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — German Cup: Borussia Dortmund at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Quarterfinals
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds
