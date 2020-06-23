Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Billings Royals at Missoula (2), 5 p.m.
Premier West (Colo.) at Billings Scarlets (2), 5 p.m., Pirtz Field
Laurel Dodgers at Lewistown Redbirds (2), 5 p.m.
On TV
SOCCER
Premier League: Brighton at Leicester City, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL, 11:25 a.m., ESPN
Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Parma at Genoa, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open: Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.