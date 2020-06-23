Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Billings Royals at Missoula (2), 5 p.m.

Premier West (Colo.) at Billings Scarlets (2), 5 p.m., Pirtz Field

Laurel Dodgers at Lewistown Redbirds (2), 5 p.m.

On TV

SOCCER

Premier League: Brighton at Leicester City, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL, 11:25 a.m., ESPN

Premier League: West Ham at Tottenham, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Parma at Genoa, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open: Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS

