Local events

BULL RIDING

PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, 1:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

BASEBALL

Legion: Laurel at Sheridan, Wyo., (2), 1 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman (2), 1:30 p.m.

GOLF

Men's & Women's State Four Ball Championship, The Briarwood

On TV

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Acura Sports Car Challenge, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of France, Circuit of Le Mans, Le Mans, France (taped)

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia

SECN — Georgia at Florida

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Michigan

1 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — FCS playoffs: South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St., Championship, Frisco, Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

12 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern

2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Iowa

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Outdoor Championships: From Los Angeles

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, McKinney, Texas

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Detroit

2 p.m.

ROOT — Cleveland at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

11:15 a.m.

ESPN — Boston at New York

1:35 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

8 p.m.

ROOT — Utah at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

10 a.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 1

1 p.m.

NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 1

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

NHLN — Calgary at Vancouver

RODEO

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur

9:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC

FOX — MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Columbus SC at New England

5 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBSSN — New York at Indiana

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Phoenix at Connecticut

