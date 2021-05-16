Local events
BULL RIDING
PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, 1:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
BASEBALL
Legion: Laurel at Sheridan, Wyo., (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Bozeman (2), 1:30 p.m.
GOLF
Men's & Women's State Four Ball Championship, The Briarwood
On TV
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 400, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del.
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Acura Sports Car Challenge, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of France, Circuit of Le Mans, Le Mans, France (taped)
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia
SECN — Georgia at Florida
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Michigan
1 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Mississippi
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — FCS playoffs: South Dakota St. vs. Sam Houston St., Championship, Frisco, Texas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
12 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Northwestern
2 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Iowa
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Championship Selection Special
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Outdoor Championships: From Los Angeles
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, McKinney, Texas
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Boston OR Chicago Cubs at Detroit
2 p.m.
ROOT — Cleveland at Seattle
5 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at San Diego
NBA BASKETBALL
11:15 a.m.
ESPN — Boston at New York
1:35 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Golden State
8 p.m.
ROOT — Utah at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
10 a.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 1
1 p.m.
NBC — Stanley Cup Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 1
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 1
8:30 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Vancouver
RODEO
2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Championship Round, Billings
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur
9:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL League One: Union Omaha at Greenville SC
FOX — MLS: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: Columbus SC at New England
5 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey, Quarterfinal Leg 2
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA FC at Seattle
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBSSN — New York at Indiana
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Connecticut
