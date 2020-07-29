Photo: Youth Rugby camp held at Rose Park this week Gazette staff Jul 29, 2020 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Adam Kuchin guides a young player as coaches and players in the Magic City Sevens Rugby Club hold camp at Rose Park this week. LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adam Kuchin guides a young player as coaches and players in the Magic City Sevens Rugby Club hold camp at Rose Park this week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Billings Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured An albatross? Former Carroll golfer Greg Jones scores golf's rarest bird Questions loom about football season as Frontier Conference holds media day NAIA postpones most fall championships to spring; football to be determined Friday Montana High School Association releases fall sports plan As MHSA reveals fall athletics plan, western Montana coaches express excitement, voice concerns
