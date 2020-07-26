Paytone Stidham slides into second base past Nate Rose as the Billings Royals play the Idoho Falls Bandits at Pirtz Field in a double header on Sunday. Idaho Falls won the American Legion World Series last year.
Aiden Montez gets a his as the Billings Royals play the Idoho Falls Post 56 Bandits at Pirtz Field in a double header on Sunday.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Paytone Stidham slides into second base past Nate Rose as the Billings Royals play the Idoho Falls Bandits at Pirtz Field in a double header on Sunday. Idaho Falls won the American Legion World Series last year.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Ehli McCoy pitches as the Billings Royals play the Idoho Falls Post 56 Bandits at Pirtz Field in a double header on Sunday.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Head coach David Swecker talks with player on the pitching mound as the Billings Royals play the Idoho Falls Post 56 Bandits at Pirtz Field in a double header on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.