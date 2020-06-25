Photos: Crews finishing up turf on Lockwood Lions football field Gazette staff Jun 25, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The new Lockwood Lions football field is under construction with an artificial turf playing field. The new Lockwood Lions football field is under construction with an artificial turf playing field. LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette The new Lockwood Lions football field is under construction with an artificial turf playing field. LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette The new Lockwood Lions football field is under construction with an artificial turf playing field. LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lockwood Schools Football Locations Yellowstone-county Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Big Sky Combine in Billings fills football void for more than 130 high school prospects Jeff Snavely will remain as head coach of the Darby football team; school board opts for discipline rather than firing MHSA prepares for fall sports to begin on time while simultaneously planning for flexibility Daines introduces bill in effort to preserve minor league baseball in Montana Chinook advances, Glasgow falls in national football helmet tournament
