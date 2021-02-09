WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College’s Kendra Dykstra Munsterman and Joseph Vanden Bos were named the women’s and men’s track athletes of the week by the Frontier Conference on Tuesday.
Munsterman, a senior from Rapid City, South Dakota, recorded three-first place finishes at the Blue Hawk Classic in Dickinson, North Dakota. Munsterman won the 800 meters with a Rocky school-record time of 2:15.81 and ran legs on both the winning 1,600 relay (1:04.63) and 3,200 relay (2:21.71) teams.
Vanden Bos, a junior from Kalispell, won the 800 meters (1:59.55) and ran a leg on Rocky’s first-place 1,600 relay team and its second-place 3,200 relay team at Dickinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.