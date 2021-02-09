WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College’s Kendra Dykstra Munsterman and Joseph Vanden Bos were named the women’s and men’s track athletes of the week by the Frontier Conference on Tuesday.

Munsterman, a senior from Rapid City, South Dakota, recorded three-first place finishes at the Blue Hawk Classic in Dickinson, North Dakota. Munsterman won the 800 meters with a Rocky school-record time of 2:15.81 and ran legs on both the winning 1,600 relay (1:04.63) and 3,200 relay (2:21.71) teams.

Vanden Bos, a junior from Kalispell, won the 800 meters (1:59.55) and ran a leg on Rocky’s first-place 1,600 relay team and its second-place 3,200 relay team at Dickinson.

