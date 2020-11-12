ARLINGTON, Texas — Browning cowboy Dakota Louis tied for fifth place in the opening round of the Professional Bull Riders World Finals on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
Louis, who qualified for the event for the first time in his three-year PBR career, posted a score of 89 points to earn 32.5 world standings points. Brock Radford also had an 89.
Derek Kolbaba was the first-round winner with a score of 92.75. Eduardo Aparecido posted a 91.5 for second and Tye Chandler had 89.5 for third.
Mason Taylor, the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals winner and Velocity Tour series overall champion, was fourth with 89.25.
Overall 13 cowboys in the 39-rider field earned scores.
Defending world and Finals champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg didn't post a score.
The event continues through Sunday.
