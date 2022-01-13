43rd Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals

First round

Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena, Great Falls

Bareback: 1/2/3. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis; Dalton May, Kalispell; Dantan Bertsch, Tompkins, 83, $1830.33 each; 4. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 80, $610.11; No Score: Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena; Troy Kirkpatrick, Wise River; George Gillespie, Darby; Calder Peterson, Glentworth, SK; and Brandley Peabody, Pompeys Pillar. Notified Turn Out - Richmond Champion and Clint Laye

Team roping: 1. Wheaton Williams, Big Horn, WY/Zach Schweigert, Livingston, 5.8, $2465.53; 2. Cody Tew, Belgrade/Trae Smith, Georgetown, ID, 5.9, $1849.14; 3. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank/Ike Folsom, Dillon, 6.0, $1232.76; 4. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, Volborg, 6.9, $616.38; 5. Brady Tryan, Huntley/Justin Viles, Cody, WY, 7.5; 6. Ian Austiguy, Gallatin Gateway/Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 9.0; 7. Travis Strovall, Shepherd/Parker Murnion, Miles City, 11.3; 8. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, Cut Bank, 13.9; No Times - Grady Quan/Sid Sporer; Miles Kobold/Jacob Goddard; Caden Camp/Delon Parker; Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ross Mosher, Augusta, 4.6, $2465.52; 2. Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 5.0, $1849.14; 3. Kyle Callaway, Blue Creek, 5.3, $1232.76; 4. Timmy Sparing, Helena, 5.6, $616.38; 5. Ty Erickson, Helena, 6.4; 6. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, 13.7; Brady Boyce, Lewistown, 15.3; No Times – Jaret Whitman, Belgrade; Denver Roy, Dalemead, AB; Caden Camp, Belgrade; Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB; Bridger Chambers, Stevensville.

Saddle bronc: 1. Chase Brooks, Ramsey, 83.5, $2465.52; 2. Sage Newman, Melstone, 82, $1849.14; 3. Alan Gobert, Browning, 81, $1232.76; 4. Travis Nelson, Kinsey, 80, $616.38; 5. Houston Brown, Miles City, 75; 6/7/8. Connor Murnion, Jordan; Cree Minkoff, Billings; Keenan Reinhardt, White Sulphur, 75 points; 9. Andrew Evjene, Two Dot 68; J.C. DeSaveur, Roberts, 64; No Score – Brand Morgan and Liam Pauley.

Tie-down roping: 1. Caleb Berquist, Bozeman, 10.3, $2465.52; 2. Haven Meged, Miles City, 11.2, $1849.14; 3. Landon Williams, Weatherford, TX, 12.9, $1232.76; 4. Chad Johnson, Cut Bank, 16.3, $616.38; 5. Trevin Bauman, Hardin, 16.5; 6. Bode Scott, Custer, 16.8; 7. Treston Vermandel, Shepherd, 17.3; 8. Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 20.0; 9. Caden Camp, Belgrade, 21.3; 10. J.C. Crowley, Poplar, 21.5; 11. Jade Gardner, Winnett, 22.8; No Time – Nolan Conway, Cut Bank.

Barrel racing: 1. Brittney Barnett, Stevensville, TX, 12.98, $2643.23; 2. Lindsay Kruse, Fromberg, 13.19, $1982.42; 3. Abigail Knight, Charlo, 13.27, $1321.61; 4. Callahan Tryan, Huntley, 13.48, $660.80; 5. Ashley Day, Volborg, 13.52; 6. Terri Kaye Kirkland, Shepherd, 13.65; 7. Taylour Russell, Conrad, 18.23; 8. Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, 18.36; 9. Erin Williams, Alzada, 18.45; 10. Tammy Carpenter, Kalispell, 21.50; 11. Margaret Poloncic, Gillette, WY 23.00; No Time - Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks.

Bull riding: 1. Cole Hould, Havre, 85, $3390.09; 2. Caleb McMillan, Soap Lake, WA, 82, $2773.71; No Score - Cole Wagner; Connor Murnion; Wylee Hurst; Brett Fitzpatrick; Preston Louis; Tristan O’Neal; Justin Ketzenberg; Kobe Whitford; Bo Vocu; Beau Nordahl.

