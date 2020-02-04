Basketball
City League
Men's Rec
C32: Bretz RV 56, Dac-Imeg 50
C1: Lithia 77, Team Fallsdown 70
C3: 4 Seasons Real Estate 89, Old Bears 69
Medicine Crow: ECI 60, Juro's Pharmacy 50; Computers Unlimited 81, Grandstand Casino/Sea Horse Gaming 76; One Hit Wonders 74, Team Martin 66.
Bowling
700 Series
Fireside: Bruce Pelzel, 278-224-201-703, Drifter, 200 avg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.