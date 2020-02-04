Basketball

City League

Men's Rec

C32: Bretz RV 56, Dac-Imeg 50

C1: Lithia 77, Team Fallsdown 70

C3: 4 Seasons Real Estate 89, Old Bears 69

Medicine Crow: ECI 60, Juro's Pharmacy 50; Computers Unlimited 81, Grandstand Casino/Sea Horse Gaming 76; One Hit Wonders 74, Team Martin 66.

Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Bruce Pelzel, 278-224-201-703, Drifter, 200 avg.

