LARAMIE, Wyo. — Wyoming's Dewey Krueger was honored as the Big 12 wrestler of the week on Tuesday.
Krueger won the 157-pound title at the Reno Tournament of Champions and was named the outstanding wrestler of the tourney.
Krueger, who was one of three individual champions for UW, was 5-0 on Sunday.
Montorie Bridges (133) and Tate Samuelson (184) also won their bracket in Reno.
The Cowboys finished in first place as a team with 155.5 points. It was the fifth-straight time UW has earned a top-four finish at the Tournament of Champions.
Jaron Jensen (149), Cole Moody (165) and Hayden Hastings (174) were all second at Reno.
The Cowboys return to action Dec. 29 at the South Beach Duals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.