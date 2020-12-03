CORVALLIS, Ore. — Wyoming kept Oregon State without a basket in the final 5:46 and held on for a 76-73 road victory Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
The Cowboys at one point trailed by 11 points but closed the game on a 10-1 run to earn their first road win under new head coach Jeff Linder.
Wyoming was led by Kenny Foster's 19 points. Foster shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 5 from behind the arc. He also grabbed five rebounds and scored five points in the final minute.
Jeremiah Oden added 15 points and Xavier DuSell added 14 points, both career highs.
Wyoming shot 48% from the field and held the Beavers to 36% shooting, including just 24% in the second half.
The Beavers were paced by Ethan Thompson with 20 points. Dearon Tucker added 16 and six rebounds.
