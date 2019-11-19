Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Grand Canyon, 7 p.m.

College men: Detroit Mercy at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

College men: Dickinson State at Yellowstone Christian, 7 p.m.

College women: Grand Canyon at Montana, 7 p.m.

College women: Dickinson State at Yellowstone Christian, 5 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: NIT Season Tip-Off, Bucknell at Penn State, 4:30 p.m., BTN

College men: Maryland (Baltimore County) at Louisiana State, 4:30 p.m., SEC

College women: Virginia at Connecticut, 5 p.m., CBSSN

NBA: Portland at New Orleans, 6 p.m., NBATV

College men: Fairfield at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN

NBA: Oklahoma City at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., NBATV

FOOTBALL

College: Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Ohio at Bowling Green, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Hero Challenge, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 6 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Colorado at Calgary, 6 p.m., Altitude

NHL: Edmonton at San Jose, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Men's UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Germany vs. Northern Ireland, Group C, Frankfurt, Germany, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Men's CONCACAF Nations League: Cuba vs. U.S., Group A, George Town, Cayman Islands, 5:30 p.m., FS1

 

 

