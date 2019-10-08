Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Meet, Pioneer Park, 4:15 p.m. 

GOLF

High school: State AA golf meet, Meadowlark Country Club, Great Falls, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

High school boys: Laurel at Livingston, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school girls: Laurel at Livingston, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: ALDS, Houston at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 2:15 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA Preseason: Houston vs. Toronto, Saitama, Japan, 4 a.m., NBATV

NBA Preseason: Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN

WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN2

NBA Preseason: Denver at Portland, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

GYMNASTICS

FIG World Championship: Stuttgart, Germany, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

HOCKEY

NHL: San Jose at Nashville, 6 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m., ROOT

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: U.S. vs. Argentina, Pool C, Saitama Prefecture, Kumagaya City, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN

World Cup 2019: Wales vs. Fiji, Pool D, Oita, Japan, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN

TENNIS

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

MLB: ALDS, Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)

