Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Meet, Pioneer Park, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
High school: State AA golf meet, Meadowlark Country Club, Great Falls, 9 a.m.
SOCCER
High school boys: Laurel at Livingston, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school girls: Laurel at Livingston, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West vs. Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: ALDS, Houston at Tampa Bay, Game 4, 2:15 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason: Houston vs. Toronto, Saitama, Japan, 4 a.m., NBATV
NBA Preseason: Dallas at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m., ESPN
WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, Game 4, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NBA Preseason: Denver at Portland, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
GYMNASTICS
FIG World Championship: Stuttgart, Germany, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
HOCKEY
NHL: San Jose at Nashville, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m., ROOT
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: U.S. vs. Argentina, Pool C, Saitama Prefecture, Kumagaya City, 10:30 p.m., NBCSN
World Cup 2019: Wales vs. Fiji, Pool D, Oita, Japan, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN
TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, 9 p.m., TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
MLB: ALDS, Houston at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., KBLG (910 AM)
