Football

Darby 82, Plains 34

Florence-Carlton 35, Missoula Loyola 12

Stevensville 34, Butte Central 21

Libby 52, Corvallis 42

Volleyball 

Class A

HAMILTON 3, CORVALLIS 1

Hamilton;25;19;25;25;

Corvallis;17;25;22;17;

HAMILTON: Aces – Taryn Searle 4. Assists – Taryn Searle 25. Digs – Layne Kearns 16. Kills – Layne Kearns 16. Blocks – Mya Winkler 7.

CORVALLIS: Aces – Olivia Lewis 3; Tylin Sorensen 3; Emmy Jessop 3. Assists – Emmy Jessop 10. Digs – Dakota Powell 20; Jessica Saturday 20. Kills – Olivia Lewis 11. Blocks – Tylin Sorensen 3; Meredith Buhler 3.

Class B

FLORENCE-CARLTON 3, ST. IGNATIUS 0

St. Ignatius;11;12;26;

Florence-Carlton;25;25;28;

FLORENCE-CARLTON: Aces – Maddie 3. Assists – Maggie Schneiter 12. Digs – Maddie 8; Rylee Yeoman 8. Kills – Elise Schneiter 8. Blocks – Elise Schneiter 1; Ava Philbrick 1.

Load comments