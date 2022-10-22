Football
Darby 82, Plains 34
Florence-Carlton 35, Missoula Loyola 12
Stevensville 34, Butte Central 21
Libby 52, Corvallis 42
Volleyball
Class A
HAMILTON 3, CORVALLIS 1
Hamilton;25;19;25;25;
Corvallis;17;25;22;17;
HAMILTON: Aces – Taryn Searle 4. Assists – Taryn Searle 25. Digs – Layne Kearns 16. Kills – Layne Kearns 16. Blocks – Mya Winkler 7.
CORVALLIS: Aces – Olivia Lewis 3; Tylin Sorensen 3; Emmy Jessop 3. Assists – Emmy Jessop 10. Digs – Dakota Powell 20; Jessica Saturday 20. Kills – Olivia Lewis 11. Blocks – Tylin Sorensen 3; Meredith Buhler 3.
Class B
FLORENCE-CARLTON 3, ST. IGNATIUS 0
St. Ignatius;11;12;26;
Florence-Carlton;25;25;28;
FLORENCE-CARLTON: Aces – Maddie 3. Assists – Maggie Schneiter 12. Digs – Maddie 8; Rylee Yeoman 8. Kills – Elise Schneiter 8. Blocks – Elise Schneiter 1; Ava Philbrick 1.
