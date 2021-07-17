MISSOULA — When it comes to youth tennis, Devon Sikora might just be western Montana's best friend.
He's up early most mornings, hustling to the Playfair Park courts where he inspires 60-plus kids as leader of the Missoula Parks & Recreation Department tennis program. Plus keeps the Bitterroot Memorial Open going in Hamilton as tournament director in between his other jobs teaching at the Peak Racquet Club and Stock Farm and helping coach at Loyola Sacred Heart.
He's passionate about spreading the popularity of tennis and providing opportunities he never had as a little fellow.
"Having fun is the main thing, just having fun," the 6-foot-3 Sikora said with a grin earlier this week at Playfair Park. "Just being here with the kids and seeing them enjoying being out here — a lot of them in the Parks & Rec program wouldn't get the chance to do this otherwise."
To really see how the 24-year-old Sikora ticks, you have to see him in competitive mode. It's both refreshing and inspiring.
The defending Western Montana Open men's singles champ, who plans on playing the event again this week in Missoula, is a real-life version of mild-mannered Clark Kent, glasses and all. It's as though he loves his sport so much he could never get outwardly angry about it, constantly complimenting his opponent for good shots.
It throws you a little bit at first. You rarely ever see it in United States Tennis Association tournaments.
A better role model for young athletes, you'd be hard-pressed to find.
"It's all about wanting to be there," Sikora said, stressing that his parents never hounded him to push hard on the court.
"Not everything you do can you enjoy, so you have to find the light. Luckily I've been working with such great people and building such great connections here. Find something you love and go for it."
For all of the hats Sikora wears, his position as leader of the Missoula Parks & Recreation Department youth tennis program is most impressive. Some of his pupils show up to giggle, some to knock tennis balls over the fence and some, mercifully, to improve their skills.
"Tennis out here for me is dodgeball," Sikora joked. "I enioy testing kids to see if they can place the ball, not just hit the ball. I give them a little target and say 'Come on, hit me, hit me.' Whoever does the most gets a prize."
Sikora probably deserves some sort of prize for his exceptional patience in 95-degree heat. He's already made a huge impact on the tennis community, from the little guy with the Walmart racket that shows up for group lessons to two-time defending State AA boys singles champion Rory Smith of Kalispell Glacier.
It's a wonderful thing really.
Here's hoping Devon is here to stay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.