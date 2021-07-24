MISSOULA — They spend all week sweating it out as tennis instructors for the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department.
So the last place you'd expect to see Cody Curtis and Devon Sikora on the weekend is a tennis court. That is, until you witness firsthand how much fun they were having Saturday in the annual Western Montana Open at the Peak Racquet Club.
Curtis, a former Missoula Sentinel state doubles champion, has teamed with Sikora to make a formidable tandem in the open men's doubles division. They breezed through their morning match and wore a smile for every winner and ace they smacked — which was a lot.
"It's definitely a lot more enjoyable playing adult tournaments," said Curtis, who first played the Western Montana Open junior tourney back in 2016.
"A lot of times with the junior tournaments it's a lot more serious. With the adult tournaments, they're just out there because they love playing tennis. They're not looking to be some all-star player and go to some college to play tennis. You can joke around and have a lot more fun points."
Fun and, at times, amazing.
The rangy, 6-foot-3 Sikora had maybe the shot of the day in a morning match. He could see that Curtis wasn't going to be able to reach a ball that was hit short and wide on Curtis' side, so he scooted over and flicked a winner just before running into the curtain that divides indoor Courts 4 and 5 at the Peak.
"As a team we've had plenty of opportunities to play together, so our communication is real good," Sikora said. "We're able to know what we can do and what we can't do and we know how to overcome obstacles. It's fun being able to pull off some crazy stuff."
For Sikora and Curtis to take top honors in a round-robin format, it's going to take some fortitude. A Saturday night match against Kevin Levine of Missoula and Brad Knutson of Billings promised to be a barnburner. The winner of that match will play for undisputed bragging rights in a Sunday afternoon match.
Win or lose, Sikora, who won both open singles and doubles in the 2019 Western Montana Open, plans on having a blast.
"The people are one thing I enjoy about this tournament," he said. "Then also the fun tennis, so many fun points and fun players. We've got some people signed up this year that will be super fun to play against. We just had a fun match against Josh (Munro) and Brian (Joos)."
As a fan, the most intriguing daytime match to watch on Saturday pitted Levine, NBC Montana sports director the past three years, and Knutson against the father-son duo of JP and Ethan Violette. Two long sets with captivating points ended up going Levine and Knutson's way, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Levine and Knutson both fought through adversity to win the second set. Knutson served at 4-5 and overcame two set points. Then with the score at 5-6, Levine came back from a love-40 hole on his service game to force a fateful tiebreaker.
The tournament marks a milestone for the hard-serving Levine. This weekend will be his last in Missoula as he plans to move back East.
Besides men's doubles, Levine has paired with Loyola Sacred Heart standout Evelyn Dechans in open mixed doubles. They'll play the formidable team of Sikora and Amy Bellamah-Daniel, both of whom are Loyola assistant tennis coaches, on Sunday morning.
In men's open singles, Knutson will play Layne Ryerson of Helena for top honors Sunday at 9:30 a.m. There were no entries for women's open competition.
In the junior tourney at the Peak, Colin Hanley of Hamilton reached Sunday's U16 boys singles final with wins over top-seeded Caleb Tober of Molt and William Rudbach of Kalispell. In U16 girls singles, Brooke Best of Missoula won her first match in a round-robin format.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.