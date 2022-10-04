Scott Potter, longtime tennis director at Peak Health and Wellness in Missoula, received a national award recently from the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA).
Potter was honored with the USPTA Star Award in a ceremony in New Orleans. The award recognizes certified professionals that have dedicated many years to volunteering in grassroots tennis while incorporating multicultural and inclusive aspects to bring tennis and good sportsmanship to the public.
Potter's giving spirit has made a big impact on the Garden City. Back in 2011, he started the Watson Children’s Shelter Tennis Pro-Am.
The annual event donates 100 percent of its profits to the local Watson Children’s Shelter, which helps more than 100 children with a home, clothing, supplies, counseling and meals each year.
In 2021 alone, the Pro-Am raised $107,000 for Watson Children’s Shelter and drew pros like former world No. 1 Mats Wilander. Through the help of sponsors and support from the community every year the event has proven to be a gigantic success.
"It was pretty humbling to receive the award at the tennis charity event of the year for the whole country," Potter said. "It was pretty special."
Potter is among the professionals that also play in the Pro-Am doubles event each year. Last year he even had the chance to play against Wilander.
"It's pretty amazing the pull of the event," Potter said. "Having pros with that sort of stature and accolades — it's massive for us to be able to get former grand slam champions and top 100 players in the world."
