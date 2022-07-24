MISSOULA — Never let it be said nice guys finish last — at least when it comes to the Western Montana Open.
Cody Curtis has spent the last five summers teaching kids how to play tennis through Missoula Parks & Recreation. That and time spent as a United States Tennis Association instructor cuts into days he could be honing a tennis game that propelled him to a State AA doubles championship back when he was a member of the Missoula Sentinel team.
On the other hand, days spent helping others under the hot sun do have their advantages.
"Honestly being out there coaching all day, it only makes me want to play even more," said the 21-year-old Curtis, who teamed with fellow Missoulian Stash Wrobel to win the men's open doubles championship Sunday with a hard-fought win over DJ Pekoc of Corvallis and Jan Griga of New York at the Peak, 6-7 (3), 7-5, 10-5.
"We've got some really dedicated kids in town. We had two of them that played in this tournament and an adult that I coach also played in it. Seeing them out there really pushing hard, it makes me want to get out there and work on my shots and really get my game into top gear."
Curtis and Wrobel, who prepped at Missoula Hellgate, kicked their game into high gear when it mattered most Sunday. They had three set points in the first set with Pekoc serving at love-40, but the former State A singles champion regrouped and his team eventually won a tiebreaker.
In the second set, Curtis kept his team in the match by winning his serve with the score at 4-5. Then with the score at 5-5, Curtis and Wrobel broke Griga. Wrobel then held serve to secure a 7-5 set win.
Wrobel and Curtis used the momentum to their advantage in the match tiebreaker. They went up 8-3 on a pair of strong serves by Curtis, then Wrobel hammered two service winners to secure the match.
"Falling behind like that, I've played so much tennis that I'm able to put myself in the mindset to not completely fall apart," said Curtis, who graduated from MSU in three years with a major in applied mathematics and a minor in statistics. "You have to continually tell yourself, 'It's not over yet. You've come back from far worse.'
"Then whenever there is a (match) tiebreaker coming up, my main focus is to tell myself I'm going to win points and show them I'm not done yet. I make myself play even harder."
The Western Montana Open has a rich tradition of proud champions in men's open singles and doubles, including arguably the greatest player to ever compete at the University of Montana, Jan Steenekamp. Curtis, who plans to move to Colorado with his girlfriend in the fall, is proud to have his name on the list.
"I've played in this tournament like almost every single year since I was still playing in the junior division, so winning is such an amazing feeling," he said. "To come out and play with all the best players in Missoula — and this tournament is growing even bigger, so you get really good players from outside Montana — makes the matches you win feel even better every year."
And the most memorable wins are the close ones, Curtis said.
"Those tough matches, as much of a toll as it takes on your body afterwards, I would choose a match like that any day of the week over an easy one," he said.
Many of the finals were still being contested at press time. The women's open singles final was a battle of Bozeman standouts, and Paula Zabala rolled past Nora Schrank, 6-1, 6-1. In mixed open doubles, Joey and Maria Staszcuk of Bozeman took top honors.
Curtis won the men's open singles consolation title. In the championship match, Griga beat Bradley Rakich of Dillon, 7-6, 6-4.
Sebastian Silverstein of Missoula won the boys U18 singles title.
