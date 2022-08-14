The Last Chance Tennis Association has announced the resurrection of the Jack Reddy Memorial City Tennis Championships, to be hosted at the LCT Center indoor facility near the Helena airport next Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21.
The tournament will consist of both junior and adult divisions, singles and doubles, all levels of play.
“We have a vibrant little club with solid board, membership and head pro Kyle Wilson,” LCTA president Tom Strizich wrote.
Helena had been a mecca of statewide tennis in the late 1890s and early 1900s, when capital city netters literally held a stranglehold on the state tournament championships. The city tourneys were held annually up until the early 1950s, before being discontinued after the sport’s local popularity waned dramatically.
And then Jack Reddy came along.
The Reddy family arrived in Helena in 1957. Jack soon hooked up with fellow netter Bill Scribner, and together the two men worked to revive interest in the game. Three years later, they put the Helena Tennis Club back together, and in 1960 the annual city tournaments were reinstituted.
Scribner captured the inaugural renewed city title, over Reddy 6-4, 6-5. The first doubles champs were Dave Bossler/Carl Zurmuelen over Otto Klein/Otto Klein Jr., while young Tim Meloy won the initial junior singles event over John Saginaw.
The newest women’s champion was Sue LaSalle, in 1966, over Kay Stredwick, 6-1, 6-4; and the first junior girls doubles titlists were Rita and Roberta Nason in 1968.
Reddy served as president of the HTC from 1960-78. During his tenure he directed all the tournaments, in addition to serving as an ambassador for the game. He simultaneously competed in the city tourneys for 20 years, as well, winning five singles championships (1961-63, 1965, 1967), the last one at the age of 53. He also copped six consecutive Montana over-45 state crowns.
Jack’s reputation on the courts was that of a classy dresser, a fierce competitor and always a gentleman – win, lose or draw. After he passed away in 1981 at 67 years of age, the 1982 city tourney was renamed in his honor.
Among those early champions was Steve Meloy, placing runner-up in the 1962 juniors to his older brother Tim, and later three-peating as the men’s singles titlist from 1969-71.
“Jack’s game matched his personality; his play was quiet, consistent and he had a skilled mix of shots with a nice slice serve,” related Meloy, who is coming out of retirement and entering the tourney next weekend for "kicks and giggles."
“He was a true gentleman on the courts. Jack would applaud the resurgence of tennis in Helena with the great bunch of advanced players as well as some highly ranked high school players and a younger crop coming up under the excellent guidance of our club pros.”
Meloy’s last competitive match was his 1971 city title victory over Mike Hallowell, and he did not even touch a racket again for almost 50 years, until 2020. But he said he has been practicing for this event.
“Most my age stick to doubles, but my competitive juices are steering me towards singles,” the 75-year-old Meloy stated. “I just hope the knees hold out.
“But as I think about it, I was a young man playing the likes of Jack Reddy, Dave Bossler and Bill Scribner when they were close to my age now.”
It’s been 21 years since the Reddy Memorial was discontinued after the 2001 tourney, and Meloy added, “My hat’s off to Tom (Strizich is also a former Reddy competitor) for getting this going.”
Jack’s daughter, Alice Harvey, added to the family’s trophy case, capturing three City/Reddy age-group doubles championships. Paula Harvey, his granddaughter, reminisced about Reddy’s love of the net sport.
“We just remember that everything had to do with the etiquette of the game from the proper clothing to your manners on the court,” Paula said. “Grandpa was a tenacious player and hated to lose, but he was gracious in defeat as well.”
For more tournament information, contact the Last Chance Tennis Center.
