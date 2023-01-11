DRUMMOND — The Flint Creek Titans have battled many a foe over the past nine years, but none will have been as formidable as the Montana High School Association (MHSA).
It’s time to get #TitanStrong.
In 2013, it was the same MHSA that gave birth to the Granite County-based Drummond-Philipsburg co-op, allowing rivals Drummond and Granite to join forces to play 8-man football for the 2014 season.
According to those in the know back then, it was mainly because the Trojans could hardly field a junior varsity roster much less compete at the varsity level. Numbers had dropped very low despite being just four years out from a run of seven years that captured five state titles.
They were lean years for the Boys in Blue, but when they joined with their Prospector counterparts, they formed the Flint Creek co-op. The merger allowed both schools to compete in 8-Man football and wrestling, with the latter dying off due to lack of participation in 2017.
Nine years later, the Titans have become the most successful co-op in the state’s 8-Man football division. They have amassed an 82-14 record over their nine-year existence, including three state titles (2017, 2018, 2020), a runner-up (2021), two quarterfinals (2019, 2022), and three first-round outs (2014, 2015, 2016).
And sadly, it is for that excellence and student participation that MHSA Executive Director Brian Michelotti wishes to punish them by breaking the co-op apart.
Michelotti has made it clear that his decision to deny the Flint Creek co-op its renewal is based on numbers, specifically those of roster size and success. These, along with the cumulative size of the student body between the two schools, are the only three metrics which the MHSA uses in determining the formulation or dissolution of a co-op.
But the two numbers cited by Michelotti are the result of the two schools doing EXACTLY what every school should be attempting to do – encourage participation and to play the best brand of football possible. These are the goals of EVERY coach and program in the state at ANY level. Any coach or program saying different is lying or trying to sell you something.
So why then would these be used as a reason to tear apart the most successful program in the state?
And if they can be used to tear a co-op apart, why shouldn’t coaches and programs be punished for not getting kids out and not playing winning football?
Or maybe programs should be forced to play together rather keep losing and dealing with low roster numbers?
According to Michelotti, it’s because he feels that Drummond and Granite could run their own programs and increase participation, a statement he made to the Flint Creek Courier in November upon his initial denial of the Flint Creek co-op renewal.
A laudable notion, but one not grounded in the realities of the situation at both Granite and Drummond.
While the Trojans likely be able to field a roster of 14, the Prospectors might get 12. Might. This according to the renewal documents sent to the MHSA in an attempt to keep the Flint Creek co-op intact.
But even the numbers used by the MHSA to make this decision are not telling unless put into proper perspective.
The data submitted by the two schools does show a bubble of players next season, with collective student body numbers (SBN) totaling 125 (2023). But immediately following that the SBN drops to 115 in 2024, 116 in 2025 and to its lowest point ever at 106 in 2026.
The expected argument by Michelotti and the MHSA would be that the two teams can get by playing separately for three years and revisit the co-op after the 2025 season. Yeah, I guess, assuming that each has a spare $20,000 to refit their new teams and pay fully for games and transportation, something they have shared for the last nine seasons.
The truth is, if the co-op is dissolved at least three currently rostered players for the 2023 season that attend Granite High School have stated that they will transfer before the semester break to either Drummond another nearby school.
That means that the Prospectors would field a max of nine players, clearly not enough to play the 8-Man game. And as these players depart, they will likely take their siblings with them — meaning in the short term the Prospector basketball teams could be decimated.
And as such, Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom gates and Granite High School Athletic Director JB Chandler have both said the school would not play 6-Man football.
In November, Chandler told the Flint Creek Courier, “I don’t see kids wanting to play 6-Man football. To me, 6-Man is basically basketball on grass. It takes the bigger kids out of it and kids like me just wouldn’t play.”
Gates was much direct, stating, “It's just the wrong decision plain and simple. This decision creates the exact opposite of what the MHSA vision and mission of why co-ops are needed in the first place.”
The statement that Gates refers to is one that is found on the co-op application/renewal form itself, which reads:
The Executive Director will attempt to increase the number of students that are participating in activities by making activities available for students that would not be available in their school if joint sponsorship did not occur.
Following the loss of the Flint Creek co-op Wrestling Team in 2017, each school had to either find a boys program to replace wrestling or eliminate a girls sport to keep in line with Title IX.
The Lady Trojan softball team was struggling to maintain players for several reasons. But when the bulk of girls that were playing graduated or left, the school opted to allow the program to end in 2020 and restore their balance.
Granite chose a different route, getting an exemption from the MHSA to keep the girls tennis team. It is this writer’s presumption that it was granted to due to the large number of guys playing football being balanced out by the relatively few girls on the tennis courts.
But if the MHSA denies the Flint Creek Co-Op renewal, it will force Granite into a two-team deficit (Girls 4, Boys 2) and at least one more team will have to be pruned from the Prospector athletic stable.
Which sport would that be? Girls Tennis? Girls Volleyball? Girls Basketball? Girls track? Something has to give.
It’s important to be reminded here again about that statement on the co-op application:
The Executive Director will attempt to increase the number of students that are participating in activities by making activities available for students that would not be available in their school if joint sponsorship did not occur.
The actions already taken by Michelotti do not in any way, shape, or form support that statement. His denial is set on one set of numbers – numbers that we have already established to be indicators of success and not a harbinger of ruin – that will do nothing but take opportunities away from current and future students at Granite High School.
It’s a decision that leaves the door open for multiverse of outcomes for the MHSA.
Granite County parents are carefully weighing the future of their children, both in high school now and ones that will be there in the future. And some are considering the legality of it all.
Several families have expressed an interest in filing lawsuits against the MSHA should they decide to dissolve the Flint Creek Co-Op because of its wide-ranging effect on how their sons and/or daughters opportunity to play sports.
As stated, the loss of teams to comply with Title IX could further expedite the departure of students and their families who find value in high school sports competition.
The most echoed reason for potential legal actions so far is the MHSA acting in such a manner as to defy their own stated purpose in creating co-ops in the first place. I could quote it here again, but you can probably quote it chapter and verse by now as I’ve posted it two times previously in this article alone.
In short, how is eliminating a program, damaging another, and hurting others as collateral damage beneficial to anyone especially students?
Pssst – it’s not.
Some parents look at the issue as the MHSA forcing Granite into Title IX noncompliance, and still others will not have their child’s opportunity to play taken away because of the MHSA’s decision.
While the MHSA will likely state that the nature of the community built around the Flint Creek Titans is not their concern and outside their purview, nothing could be further from the truth.
The communities of Granite and Drummond had a long-standing rivalry prior too the formation of the co-op, one that saw the two teams and their fan bases go at it with a fervor nearing the Hatfield’s and McCoy’s. While doing an interview with one resident about the reasons for the rivalry, he stated, “They lived in Philipsburg and that was reason enough.”
But since 2014 those attitudes have changed greatly. Following the state title game in Philipsburg in 2017, several thousand fans joined the team at midfield for a picture to show their unity. Angels might have sang on high as Trojan and Prospector fans actually sat next to each other at games and became fast friends.
As the two basketball teams clashed in Drummond in 2018, the boys who played on the Titans championship squad all wore their football socks with their basketball jerseys as a sign of allegiance. They got their rings at a halftime in a heartfelt ceremony.
The rivalry is still present at games, but finds its voice in a much gentler tone than is ages gone by. Yes, they get a dig in now and then. But they are always met by a grin or sportsmanlike retort that keeps the contests fun and light.
You know, they way high school sports are supposed to be.
The economic impact of the program has also been felt throughout Granite County, with some businesses seeing a notable rise earnings during the months of September, October and November.
In short, it has somehow woven the sworn enemies of a mining town and a ranching city into one cohesive community that the state of Montana should be proud to call its own.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.