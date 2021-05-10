University of Providence junior Taylor Mathews, the softball team’s centerfielder, was recently selected second-team All-Cascade Collegiate Conference.
“Mathews had a strong season in the batter's box, ranking fifth in the conference in hitting with a .436 batting average,” according to the U.P. web site.
The Capital High alum led the Lady Argos in eight offensive categories, including average, 44 hits, 11 doubles (tie), three triples, 26 runs batted in (in 35 games), .482 on base percentage, and .663 slugging percentage. She also belted a pair of home runs, while striking out just four times all year.
At Capital from 2015-18, Mathews was the school’s first four-time all-stater and helped the team to the third-place trophy at the 2018 State Tournament.
Her senior year, she led the team in at least 11 offensive categories, including school records of a .494 batting average and 41 hits. Mathews was also tops with 10 doubles, a triple (tie), seven home runs, 18 extra base hits, .548 on base percentage and .892 slugging percentage.
Mathews established two CHS career records, as well, with 43 extra base hits and 89 games. She also ranks No. 2 with 119 hits and 82 runs, and third in slugging at .619. She wound up with a career average of .394 and 11 homers, both No. 5 all-time at the program.
With the University of Providence, her freshman year in 2019, the 5-foot-10 outfielder batted .304 in 33 games, with 31 base knocks, 19 runs, 13 RBIs, seven doubles, a pair of taters, .351 OBP, and .967 fielding percentage. As a sophomore during last spring’s Covid 19 shortened season, Mathews started 12 games and hit .438, while stroking 14 hits, with four two-baggers and four RBIs.
Among her bigger performances this year, was a 5-for-7 effort in a doubleheader vs. Bushnell, with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs; 4-for-5 during an Oregon Tech twinbill, with a pair of doubles and four ribbies; and multi-hit games against Warner Pacific (twice) and Eastern Oregon.
For her college career, Mathews is batting .379, with 89 hits, 22 doubles, four dingers, 46 runs and 43 RBIs. She also has a lifetime .549 slugging percentage, and has whiffed only 13 times.
With one more year to play, Providence coach Joey Eaton commented that Mathews has “worked very hard,” and has been “very consistent and reliable” for the Lady Argos.
Mathews, who is majoring in Elementary Education, is the daughter of Ted and Shelly Mathews.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
