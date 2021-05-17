University of Washington’s Chase Smith led a group of four former local prep tracksters at their respective college finals recently, garnering the pole vault title at the Pac-12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Los Angeles.
Smith, a Helena High product and a fifth-year senior for the Huskies, cleared 17-feet-1 on his third attempt Sunday for his third NCAA conference title, but first outdoors. Smith edged Stanford's J.T. Herrscher, who went 16-11, for the victory.
“It (the win) was overdue, the past few Pac 12 Championships I’ve had injuries or else it was incredibly bad weather,” Smith texted from Seattle. “And it was nice to finally win a title outdoors.
“A big thanks to coach Toby Stevenson for keeping me at it. And to my parents (Barbara and Peter) for always supporting whichever direction I choose in life.”
For the first time in 34 years of combined men's and women's Pac-12 Track & Field Championships, both Washington squads finished in the top-three. The Husky men tallied their second-highest point total in program history for third-place, and the Lady Huskies collected that same team trophy for their highest ever Pac-12 placing.
Smith didn’t enter Sunday’s event until the bar got to 16-7¼, clearing that on his second attempt. Only three men remained at 17-1. After Smith cleanly launched over the top on his third try, the next two vaulters missed on all three of their attempts, and the crown was his.
With the Helena Bengals in 2015, Chase was the first Montana high schooler to clear 16-feet, sailing 16-5 at Missoula’s Pilcher Western Top-10 Meet. He went on to garner the AA championship while setting the all-class record of 16-4, and helping HHS to the State title.
Smith has four NCAA Div. I All-American honors (2017-20) and a couple Mountain Pacific Sports Federation indoor titles (2017-18), but his best Pac-12 finish until this year was fourth-place, twice.
His PRs consist of 18-1¼ indoors, and 17-8½ outdoors.
MSU’s Carter, Olsen
At the Big Sky Outdoor T&F meet at Weber State in Ogden, Utah, juniors Elena Carter and Derrick Olsen were Montana State’s top finishers in the 100 hurdles and 110 hurdles. Carter, a former Capital High great, posted her best Big Sky Championship meet showing, gathering runner-up honors in 13.84 seconds. Helena alum Olsen earned a bronze medal at the meet, lowering his own school-record to 13.91.
The MSU men's team earned a second-place trophy for its best showing in seven years, while the Lady Bobcats placed third for their highest finish since 2015.
In the prelims in Ogden, Carter ran a PR of 13.78, which is the second-fastest Lady Bobcats’ time in history, behind Amanda Jaynes’ at 13.66. She was also part of MSU’s fourth-place 400 relay, which got the stick around in 46.37. And she took 10th in the long jump, at 18-4¾.
At Capital, her junior year Elena earned a trio of top-3 medals at the 2017 State Meet, while setting program records in all three events. She captured the AA crown in the long jump, soaring 18-8¼; placed third in the high hurdles after breaking the Lady Bruins’ mark of 14.81 in the prelims; and was a member of the State runner-up 400 relay (with Melissa Moreni, Abigail Harmon and Audrey Bloomquist) in 49.15.
In 2018, she was part of another Class AA runner-up, and school record, in the 400 relay (with sister Leigha Carter, Moreni and Bloomquist) in 48.46, and again placed third in the 100 hurdles.
Collegiately, as a sophomore during the Conference Indoor Championships, Elena placed sixth in the 60 hurdles, and took eighth in the long jump. This year, among her best meets was the ISU Bengal Invitational, where she won the long jump, sailing a PR of 18-10, placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (14.07), and ran with the runner-up short relay.
At the Big Sky meet at Weber State, Olsen set school record of 13.94 in the prelims, before going 3/100ths second faster in the finals.
At Helena High, Olsen collected four medals at the 2017 State Meet, highlighted by sweeping the AA hurdles crowns, when he ran the 110s in 14.52 and the 300s in 37.73. His long hurdles effort was the second-fastest clocking in Meet history, as well as his second school record, having sped to 14.34 over the short hurdles race earlier in the season. Derrick was also part of the Bengals State fourth-place 400 relay, and their fifth-place 1600 relay.
At MSU, he made 2019 all-conference as a red-shirt frosh, finishing third at the Big Sky Outdoors in the high hurdles at 14.36 seconds. Last year, at the Indoor Championships, Olsen placed fourth in the 60 hurdles with a Bobcat record of 7.99, and was part of the fourth-place 400 relay.
Earlier this season, Olsen copped the 110 hurdles (14.64) and was a member of the winning 400 relay quartet, at the ‘Cat-Griz meet.
Among their other college PRs, Carter owns a 7.75 in the 60 dash, 12.62 in the 100, and 26.77 in the 200, while Olsen has gone 7.00, 11.28 and 21.87 at the same distances.
Another former HHS Bengal, Aidan Reed, now a senior at Southern Utah University, placed third in both the 5K in 14:11:27, and the 10K in 30:07:33 at the Big Sky's. In 2019, Reed placed 14th in the 10K at NCAA Western Regional Preliminary Meet.
Reed, who holds Helena High's records in the 1600 and 3200, was a two-time State AA cross-country champion.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
