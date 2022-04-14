'You cannot feign passion’: Montana State president Waded Cruzado has played crucial role in athletic success

BOZEMAN — Some people questioned how invested Waded Cruzado, a woman from Puerto Rico who didn’t play sports growing up, would be in Montana State athletics when she became MSU’s president in 2010.
In an attempt to address those concerns, Cruzado organized a meeting in June 2010 with the Bobcat Quarterback Club, a group that raises supplementary funds for MSU football. Members were unhappy with the direction of the athletic department and the football team, a winning but unremarkable program that at the time that had lost 18 of its last 21 games to rival Montana, including four straight.
"I let them share all their grievances with me, and I said, ‘I hear you, but let's change it,'" Cruzado told 406mtsports.com earlier this month. "'I'm here to talk about the future, not about the past.'"
The MSU football team won consecutive Big Sky titles and two of three Cat-Griz games from 2010-12. The Bobcats reached the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs three more times in the decade and broke a 37-year national title game drought this past season — one of MSU's many athletic triumphs in 2021-22.
Despite her limited sports background and previous lack of Montana ties, Cruzado has been an effective, enthusiastic motor of MSU’s athletic department in her dozen years as president. There’s a good chance this “year of the Bobcat,” as she calls it, wouldn’t have materialized if someone else was in the university’s biggest position.
“You cannot feign passion,” Cruzado said. “If you are going to be in higher education and you're going to ask people to excel in everything they do, you better show up to work with all the energy and the passion in the world.”
'Concentric circle of goodness'
That passion has become contagious at MSU, as the 2021-22 sports season has illustrated.
The MSU women’s rodeo team won the College National Finals Rodeo last summer.
Duncan Hamilton followed that up with a stellar cross country season, in which his team earned its first national ranking in 17 years, and an All-American indoor track and field performance. Record-setting jumper Lucy Corbett also earned All-America honors, and she and Hamilton are in the midst of their outdoor seasons.
MSU’s men’s tennis team broke into the national rankings for the first time since 2005.
The Bobcat ski team had a successful winter that ended with multiple All-America accolades.
A couple months after the football team lost to North Dakota State in the FCS title game, MSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams reached their respective NCAA tournaments — the third time for each program and the first March Madness berth for the men since 1996.
“When an athletics program is as strong as our Bobcat athletics program is, there are a cascade of positive side effects,” Cruzado said. “A good college athletics program fosters that sense of alma mater, enhances the positive reputation of the university. … It is like an expanding concentric circle of goodness.”
The athletic department was the top donation recipient during MSU’s annual fundraising event in February, exceeding its goal by more than $15,000. The school recently signed beloved men’s basketball coach Danny Sprinkle to a four-year contract. Troy Andersen, one of the best football players and NFL prospects in MSU history, will become the first Cat drafted since 2016 later this month.
“The momentum right now is off the hook,” said Rick Vancleeve, an MSU hall-of-fame defensive lineman who is now the chairman of the Bobcat Quarterback Club. “Our membership in the Quarterback Club is going through the roof because people go, ‘What else do we got to do?’ It just builds on everything.”
Cruzado, 62, frequently high-fives fans and flashes her infectious smile as she enters a sporting event. Last month, she and MSU athletic director Leon Costello traveled to both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament games, which were played hours apart in California.
A week earlier, Cruzado joined members of the men’s basketball team in the net-cutting tradition after it won the Big Sky tournament title.
“They love that she got up on the ladder and cut down a piece of the net with them,” said Dan Rust, the chairman of MSU’s basketball fundraising organization the 6th Man Club. “They invited her because they love her.”
'Turning a switch'
One person can only affect an athletic department so much, especially for someone like Cruzado who’s focused on much more than sports. But there’s a reason why Cruzado, who succeeded Geoff Gamble as president, is considered so valuable to people involved with MSU athletics.
“Our champions and our winners start from the top, and we have the very best leader in President Cruzado, who is invested in all of our students,” said MSU women’s basketball coach Tricia Binford, who brought up Cruzado unprompted in a February interview. “She shows that investment in all the student-athletes, and our kids feel that.”
Competing for championships is not a dream for MSU’s teams.
“That's the expectation around here, and I think it's set with President Cruzado. She demands excellence,” said Sprinkle, who also mentioned Cruzado unprompted in February. “She's helped everybody get new facilities. The money she helps raise and put in, it helps.”
The Bobcat Athletic Complex which opened in October 2021 is the shiniest example, but it’s hardly the only athletic facility Cruzado helped get built.
During that June 2010 Quarterback Club meeting, Cruzado brought up the south end of Bobcat Stadium — stadium expansion had been an area of focus at MSU before Cruzado came to Bozeman.
"I said — and this was totally unplanned — 'What about those wooden bleachers?'" Cruzado said. "'What if we could just tear them down, build an end zone where we could have more students, more fans come; where the Saturday game can become a tool for students to come, make friends, and it becomes a tool for student retention?'"
The ideas didn’t stop there.
“‘What about if we could have a better sound system where you can actually understand what is being said?’” she continued. “‘More concession stands, more restrooms. Have a whole day experience, if you will.’ And I said, ‘What about if we become the first university in the state to have lights on the stadium, and we do it before the next Cat-Griz game?’”
The group of BQC members stood up and cheered in unison. She had won the skeptical group over — for the moment, at least.
“I realized, ‘Uh oh, how do I do that?’” she said with a laugh.
Cruzado’s goals were ambitious but not impossible. MSU raised $10 million to enclose the south end of Bobcat Stadium, the sound system was improved and lights were added by the start of the 2011 season, well before that year’s Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman.
“We kept talking about a bowl in the end zone on the south end, and nothing ever happened. Waded came on board, and it's one of the first things she ever did,” said Larry Aasheim, the co-founder and former president of the BQC. “She gave us a timeline to work with and an amount of money that needed to be raised in that timeline. She pushed us and we got it done.
“She accepted the challenge, but then she challenged us back.”
That project “changed the tone,” Cruzado said. It gave MSU athletics an added sense of pride.
“It was almost like turning a switch, and the excitement has never dwindled since,” she said.
Later in the decade, not long after Costello was named AD, MSU unveiled a 20-year athletic facilities master plan, which included the recently completed BAC. Cruzado and Co. hope to renovate the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse and build an indoor facility.
The Bobcats understand the need to keep pace in the ever-growing arms race of sports facilities, especially with rival Montana, which continues to improve its athletic infrastructure up the road on I-90.
Cruzado doesn’t take credit for all this progress. She knows how many pieces go into every major area, from coaching hires to recruiting to fundraising, and she’s only so involved in them.
But without a committed president, mediocrity could cascade into every crevice of the athletic department. Someone else in Cruzado’s role might not hire strong administrators or coaches, and impressive facilities might not be constructed. That lack of leaders and resources could compel recruits to sign elsewhere.
“I wouldn't be the one to diss the previous presidents,” Aasheim said. “I just know when Waded came on board, there was a new level of energy and commitment to Bobcat athletics, specifically football, which was evident by the way that end zone got built.”
'It's easy to follow her lead'
Cruzado came to MSU after several years at New Mexico State, where she served as vice president and provost. Before that, she was NMSU’s dean of the college of arts and sciences, the same position she held at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez.
Not long after moving to Bozeman, Cruzado fell in love with the natural beauty of Montana. She felt at home thanks to the authentic, generous residents of the state, she said.
MSU has set enrollment records and won numerous academic honors during Cruzado's tenure. She’s played an important role in the tens of millions of dollars raised for academic research, new class buildings and dorm rooms. She's spearheaded many philanthropic efforts.
“The success of everything at Montana State University, from academics to enrollment to athletics, can all be tied to her willingness to delegate and allow people to do what they do best,” Rust said.
Cruzado not only balanced sports and off-field values, she's kept them intertwined.
“We can demonstrate that you can excel in collegiate athletics without sacrificing that academic component,” she said. “We have to do it right. It cannot be win at all costs.”
Cruzado has maintained that perspective without treating sports as frivolous afterthoughts. She's referred to athletics as “the front porch” of MSU throughout her tenure.
“Athletics is probably the largest window to the outside world,” Vancleeve said. “There'll be articles about what we've grown in, in engineering and all those things, but they're not as measurable. When you look at the big headlines in the paper, it's going to be, the Cats won or the Cats lost. So I think that window helps.”
Despite the Bobcat Stadium upgrades, MSU's athletic department still felt like it was waiting its turn in the first half of last decade. That turn began in earnest when Costello replaced Peter Fields in 2016, after the initial AD hire, Kyle Brennan, backed out.
Costello quickly learned just how much Cruzado cared about athletics. MSU announced the 20-year facilities project about a year after he was hired.
“I get to understand everything that's going on. But then also, I get to interject, where appropriate, the needs and wants and all the great things that are happening within athletics,” Costello said. “At the end of the day we want to be partners, and she invites people in to be able to have those discussions, to have dialogue.
“I think that is truly why this university is doing what it's doing, because she has an unbelievable ability to lead different groups for the common good.”
It's no coincidence that gifts have poured in since 2010. Bobcat fans didn't need Cruzado to feel passionate about their teams, but her invested leadership provided a necessary nudge to donate.
Cruzado has been an active participant in athletic personnel decisions. After the 2015 football season, she oversaw the non-renewal of then-head coach Rob Ash's contract, 406mtsports.com reported at the time.
Cruzado is “the most competitive person I’ve ever met,” Costello has said. She wants to win any competition she’s involved with, but not in an off-putting way.
"She's just one of those people that makes you feel good because she's got energy and she makes stuff happen. It's easy to follow her lead because of that," Aasheim said. "She's smart. She's calculated. She has a plan. She knows what she wants to get done."
Cruzado is charismatic and "really dynamic," Aasheim said. Those traits become apparent as soon as she flashes her electric smile. She speaks in confident, eloquent paragraphs and never sounds bored by anything she's talking about, especially when MSU is the subject.
“It's fun jumping on a phone call with her, and the first thing she says is, ‘Go Cats,’ and she starts smiling and laughing,” Costello said. “You can just feel her excitement on the other end of the line.”
Though slight in stature, Cruzado can fire up a crowd with ease.
“If Waded’s speaking about fundraising for athletics, I make sure I steal my wife's checkbook,” Vancleeve said with a laugh. “She can sell.”
Cruzado became “enamored of” sports growing up in Puerto Rico, where baseball and amateur basketball are popular. That and the initial doubts from Bobcat fans likely contributed to her passion for MSU athletics, but the full explanation is hard to pin down.
“I don't know where it comes from, but it comes from an honest place where I want to relish and celebrate the extraordinary efforts that every student brings to Montana State University,” Cruzado said. “Student-athletes just happen to have the spotlight in front of them.”
People invested in MSU sports hope 2021-22 isn’t the peak. They want to consistently win conference championships and be more competitive on the national stage.
As long as Cruzado is at the helm, they like their chances.
“Your chemistry, from the president down to the backup deep snapper, it has to be perfect,” Vancleeve said. “You've seen teams that have everybody back, but something's missing or something's added. There's a new guy on the team that causes them to drag down, or there's that one guy that was the backup wide receiver that, somehow, he was the glue.
“Waded’s the glue.”
